State police investigate rug pulled from Farmington River Sunday

A rug was discovered by a paranormal investigator who notified Farmington Police after it was pulled from the river Sunday.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating a rug that was pulled from the Farmington River Sunday.

The rug was discovered by a social media influencer and paranormal investigator named Sean Austin. He posted on TikTok Sunday they found the rug recently not far from the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Wannowmassa Lane and needed the equipment to pull it out. A dive team went into the river Sunday and removed it. They notified Farmington Police who then called for State Police assistance.

"Farmington Police Department requested our Major Crimes squad to assist with an investigation of a rug found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer," State Police said in a statement. "This investigation is in it’s infancy stages and that is all the information we have for release at this time. Any further updates will be available at a later date."

Austin posted a three-and-a-half-hour YouTube video Sunday of crews removing the rug. He told FOX61 he was at police headquarters to give a statement and wait for test results from the rug.

FOX61 reached out to Farmington Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

