State Police seek witness to fatal pedestrian collision in Southington

The man was struck in the right lane of I-84 Eastbound by a tractor-trailer and died on the scene.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — A fatal pedestrian collision in Southington on Tuesday morning has State Troopers searching for witnesses to the incident.

State Police said a Penske Logistics tractor-trailer was driving on I-84 Eastbound, west of Exit 31 in the right lane. A man was seen in the right lane in front of the tractor-trailer.

That man who has been identified as Eddie Hill, 38, was struck by the vehicle. the tractor-trailer then came to a stop. the driver was not injured and refused medical attention on the scene. Hill was pronounced dead on the scene,

This case remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TPR Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Also, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Dean.

