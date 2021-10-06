x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

SUV with $2,000 stolen in Southington as victim pumped gas

Police said that as the victim tried to return to the car the suspect threatened her with a gun, ordering her out. According to the report, no gun was shown.
Credit: Southington Police Department

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — An SUV with over $2,000 inside was stolen at a Southington, Connecticut gas station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. at an Exxon Station on Queen Street. A female victim had just finished pumping gas into her BMW X3 when she saw a man get into the driver's seat.

According to police, the woman then jumped into the front passenger seat to confront the suspect. The suspect then reportedly ordered her to get out of the car or he'd shoot her. The woman got out and no weapon was displayed, police said.

The suspect then took off with the SUV. The vehicle was spotted a short time later after he passed a Southington officer near the center of town. However, before officers could attempt to catch up to the BMW, it drove off out of sight. Police said officers did not attempt to pursue the vehicle.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Police said they are attempting to get video from the gas station as well as the victim's place of employment. The woman stated inside the car was, among other things, $2,000 in cash.

Over three hours later around 4:30 a.m., a Southington officer was able to track down the SUV. With the help of the Waterbury Police Department, it was towed back to the Southington Police Department.

RELATED: 911 calls released from moment car was stolen with baby inside in Manchester

RELATED: Wife of injured Farmington police officer calls for accountability as suspect arrested

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 