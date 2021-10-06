SUV with $2,000 stolen in Southington as victim pumped gas

Police said that as the victim tried to return to the car the suspect threatened her with a gun, ordering her out. According to the report, no gun was shown.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — An SUV with over $2,000 inside was stolen at a Southington, Connecticut gas station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. at an Exxon Station on Queen Street. A female victim had just finished pumping gas into her BMW X3 when she saw a man get into the driver's seat.

According to police, the woman then jumped into the front passenger seat to confront the suspect. The suspect then reportedly ordered her to get out of the car or he'd shoot her. The woman got out and no weapon was displayed, police said.

The suspect then took off with the SUV. The vehicle was spotted a short time later after he passed a Southington officer near the center of town. However, before officers could attempt to catch up to the BMW, it drove off out of sight. Police said officers did not attempt to pursue the vehicle.

DRAMATIC VIDEO: A woman filling up at a Southington gas station had her car swiped just after 1 o’clock Wednesday morning. The car was found the car several hours later with the help of @WaterburyPD. More ahead on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/FJPwi8ZJdN — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) October 6, 2021

Police said they are attempting to get video from the gas station as well as the victim's place of employment. The woman stated inside the car was, among other things, $2,000 in cash.



Over three hours later around 4:30 a.m., a Southington officer was able to track down the SUV. With the help of the Waterbury Police Department, it was towed back to the Southington Police Department.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.