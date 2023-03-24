Severe injuries reported after tractor-trailer, van collide head-on in Suffield: Officials

The crash happened around midnight on Route 190, officials said. After the crash, both vehicles went up in flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Injuries are reported after a tractor-trailer and van collided head-on in Suffield, police said Friday.

According to officials, the crash happened on Route 190 on the bridge around midnight. Police said that the van driver was severely injured but the truck driver suffered "lesser injuries."

After the crash, the truck reportedly went up in flames and spilled diesel fuel all over the road. That fuel also caught on fire, which then caught the van on fire.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is responding to the crash scene due to the fuel and chemicals spilling into the drains and onto the road.

According to officials, the truck driver managed to get out of the truck on his own. The fire department had to rescue the van driver once the flames were under control.

Police said there is likely damage to the roadway under the truck that the Connecticut Department of Transportation will have to inspect. The truck has no front tires anymore, making the vehicle difficult to tow from the scene, officials said.

The bridge was closed for several hours during the investigation and cleanup and has since reopened.

Enfield and Suffield first responders were at the scene along with a multi-town reconstruction team.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.