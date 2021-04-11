x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford County

Suspect arrested in fatal hit and run of UConn student in Suffield

Meghan Voisine, both a UConn student and Suffield resident, was struck and killed Oct. 23.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Editor's note: The video above is of a separate crash.

A Windsor Locks man is facing charges after Suffield police said he struck and killed a UConn student in October. 

Police arrested 58-year-old Fredrick Seymour on Friday and charged him with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating under suspension. 

The crash happened on Oct. 23, around 10:30 p.m. on East Street North (Route 159). The victim, UConn student Meghan Voisine, died from her injuries at the scene. She was also a Suffield resident, police said. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Police said Seymour is being held on a $750,000 bond and will be seen in court Monday. 

The crash remains under investigation, police said, and additional charges may be filed. 

RELATED: Police officer seriously injured in crash on Harry Truman Overpass in New Britain

RELATED: Naugatuck officer to undergo surgery after being struck by suspect vehicle fleeing shoplifting

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com. 

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

In Other News

Erin Stewart running for a another term as mayor