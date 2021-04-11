Suspect arrested in fatal hit and run of UConn student in Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Editor's note: The video above is of a separate crash.
A Windsor Locks man is facing charges after Suffield police said he struck and killed a UConn student in October.
Police arrested 58-year-old Fredrick Seymour on Friday and charged him with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating under suspension.
The crash happened on Oct. 23, around 10:30 p.m. on East Street North (Route 159). The victim, UConn student Meghan Voisine, died from her injuries at the scene. She was also a Suffield resident, police said.
Police said Seymour is being held on a $750,000 bond and will be seen in court Monday.
The crash remains under investigation, police said, and additional charges may be filed.
RELATED: Naugatuck officer to undergo surgery after being struck by suspect vehicle fleeing shoplifting
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com