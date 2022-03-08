Suffield officials issue warnings after rabid raccoon discovered

Officials urge residents to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies shots.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Suffield Animal Control officials are warning residents a raccoon from the area tested positive for rabies.

On Tuesday, officials said a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the area of the East Granby and Tariffville line.

Officials put residents on notice that they should make sure all of their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and avoid contact with wildlife.

Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn't realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented.

Rabies is caused by a virus that invades the central nervous system and is usually fatal in animals and humans. It’s most commonly spread through a bite from an infected animal, with most U.S. infections in recent years traced to bat encounters.

Infection can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, paralysis, salivating, hallucinations, difficulty swallowing and fear of water. More information on symptoms and prevention can be found on the CDC's website.

Death can occur only a couple of weeks after symptoms begin. But it can be prevented through a series of five shots given within two weeks of exposure.

An estimated 60,000 Americans are treated each year after possible exposure to rabies, the CDC says.

There were no rabies deaths reported in 2019 or 2020. The last time five U.S. rabies deaths were reported in a single year was 2011, CDC officials said.

