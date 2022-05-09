Suspect arrested in crash of Big Green Truck

"The Big Green Truck" was hit from behind and rolled on its side

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police have arrested a suspect who they believe caused the crash of a vintage vehicle that had been converted to pizza truck known as "The Big Green Truck" last month.

Marcos Gomez, 25, of Hamden, turned himself in Sunday. Police charged him with reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to drive in proper lane, following too closely, improper use of a marker plate and operating without insurance. He was released on $20,000 bail.

Police said on April 23, at 4:20 p.m., they were called to a crash on Interstate 91 Northbound, near Exit 21. As the trooper was approaching the crash, he saw a man wearing a yellow Lakers jacket walking south on the shoulder. Because of the traffic, the trooper couldn't stop and notified dispatch.

Police said when the troopers arrived on the scene of the crash, they found the International truck on its side and a Scion crashed into the center guardrail.

The driver and passenger of the food truck were able to get themselves out of the vehicle that had heavy crush damage to the rear end and driver's side according to police.

The driver of The Big Green Truck said he had been driving north in the center lane when he was struck from behind by the Scion that had cut across three lanes at a high rate of speed. The truck then flipped on its side. The driver of the Scion was seen in photos and video leaving the scene of the crash wearing a Lakers jacket, the same as the one the trooper saw on the man walking on the shoulder.

Police said the plates on the Scion did not match the car and there was no information as to who the driver was.

Over the few days, State Police reviewed and released footage and photos showing the events leading up to the crash and the driver of the Scion getting out of the car.

Six days after the crash, Gomez was identified by a coworker as the driver who fled the scene who recognized him in the video.

Gomez is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

