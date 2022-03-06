Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in East Windsor: police

The victim was sent to the hospital with "serious" injuries, according to police.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — East Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on North and Mullen roads Sunday afternoon.

The victim is believed to be a 14-year-old girl, police confirmed. EMS performed life-saving measures at the scene, police said.

Metro traffic is investigating the incident, police said.

No other details were provided. This is a developing story.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

