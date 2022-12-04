Teen loses control of vehicle, lands off-road in fatal crash: Police

An officer found a single motor vehicle that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A teenager died after losing control of his car and going off-road in Southington on Sunday, police said.

Around 5 a.m., Southington police said a nearby officer responded to the sound of screeching tires and the sound of a crash. While investigating the scene, the officer found a single car that went off the roadway and landed in a wooded area.

Police learned that the car was headed south on Main St. when the driver somehow lost control and drove off the road.

The Southington Fire Department and an ambulance were also dispatched to the scene.

Joshua Ryan Chevalier, 18, of Southington, was identified as the driver of the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Main St. was closed from Carter Lane to Maple St. for several hours on Sunday before reopening by the afternoon.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Michaud at 860-621-0101 or send an email to cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. All tips can remain anonymous.

