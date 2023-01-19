Trader Joes to open new location in Glastonbury

Trader Joe's is anticipated to open on Feb. 2 at 400 Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Trader Joe's announced it is opening another location in Glastonbury on Feb. 2, where a ribbon cutting will also take place.

The new store will be located at 400 Hebron Avenue. This will be the ninth Trader Joe's in Connecticut and the third location in Hartford county.

The interior will feature artwork on the history of the city for the customers.

The new Glastonbury Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to non-profits, and community-based organizations, seven days a week.

The store's business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The ceremony on opening day will begin at 7:55 a.m.

