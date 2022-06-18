Training firefighters injured at Newington fire tower: Officials

No Newington firefighters were involved, officials said.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Firefighters in training at the Middlesex Fire Academy were injured during a training session at a fire tower in Newington, according to the Newington Fire Department.

The incident happened Saturday morning. About seven members of the academy suffered minor injuries, but it's not clear what happened, officials said.

No Newington members were involved, officials said.

Training started around 8 a.m. and was expected to continue until noon, according to the calendar of events for the Newington fire tower. There are other training sessions scheduled for the next few days, but it is not known at this time if Saturday's incident will impact the schedule.

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.