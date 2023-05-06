2 rescued from car after crash on Berlin Turnpike: Firefighters

Firefighters were called to the Berlin Turnpike at Meadow Lane for a rollover crash with injuries just before 10 p.m. Friday.

BERLIN, Conn. — The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department was called to a crash on the Berlin Turnpike Friday evening, where two people were trapped in one of the cars and had to be rescued.

Berlin police also responded and found two people trapped in one of the cars. Firefighters extricated the two and then gave them medical care. The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

The fire department was on the scene for about an hour.

Police are investigating the crash, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story.

