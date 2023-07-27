State Police vehicle crushed by falling tree with Trooper, K-9 on board

No injuries were reported to the trooper or the K-9.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A tree in Newington fell on a State Police cruiser while a trooper and their K-9 were in the vehicle on Thursday night.

Connecticut State Police said that an on-duty trooper assigned to Troop H in Hartford was in the area of the Cedar Street Fastrack Station at 9:47 p.m., when his assigned vehicle was damaged by a falling tree, causing the vehicle’s doors to become inoperable. The trooper’s K-9 partner was in the vehicle at the time.

Members of the Newington Fire Department responded and were able to clear away the tree and pry open the door, letting the trooper and his partner out within a few minutes.

The fire department said there could be some delays on Fastrack buses.

