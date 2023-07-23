2 14-year-olds in stable condition after Hartford Shooting

The pair are being treated at Connecticut Children's Medical Center

HARTFORD, Conn — Two teens are recovering after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Hartford police said at 3:54 a.m., Sunday, officers were called to the area of 257 Westland Street on a ShotSpotter notification. While officers were investigating, dispatch was notified of two gunshot victims arriving at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment, by private vehicle.

The victims, both 14-year-old males, suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds according to a police press release, and were listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The shooting happened near Keney Park in the northeast section of the city. The address is the location of a gray, multi family home between two apartment buildings. The city has been rocked in the past week with four fatal homicides.

Police did not detail the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

