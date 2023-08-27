2 injured in Southington crash on I-84

The highway was still closed for hours.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — Two people were injured in a crash that closed a section of I-84 for hours from Saturday evening well into Sunday morning.

Details were few on the incident which closed I-84 Eastbound between Exits 31 and 32.

Connecticut State Police Troop H dispatch said two people were taken to the hospital for injuries. Two vehicles were involved. The crash was still being investigated early Sunday.

