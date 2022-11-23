Two pedestrians killed in Hartford crash: Police

Blue Hills Avenue is closed from Tower to Plainfield Street and police are asking people to avoid the area and use Cornwall Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a crash in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said two pedestrians were dead. The car crash occurred in the area of Blue Hills Avenue at Westminster Street.

Blue Hills Avenue is closed from Tower to Plainfield Street, and police ask people to avoid the area and use Cornwall Street.

The identity of the two people is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.