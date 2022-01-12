Victim shares story of sexual assault 12 years later

The victim shared his story for the first time after his abuser was found guilty of sexual abuse.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor at the after-school program he was in charge of.

The victim of that crime was just 11 years old. He’s now 23 years old and shared his story for the first time.

Life was good for then 11-year-old Donnell Clark until it slowed down to a complete stop.

“I always wondered why would he do that every night except Sunday,” said Clark.

This question is still left unanswered even after a Hartford Superior Court jury convicted minister Robert Lee Nichols in September of touching Clark in sexual ways when he was just 11 years old.

For the first time, Clark is sharing those painful memories.

"Every night it was just miserable,” said Clark.

He said the crimes happened during a 10-day visit to Nichols’ family’s Manchester home.

He held onto this for 10 years.

“I was 21 when I told,” said Clark, “He told me if I ever told my mom what happened, he would hurt her.”

That fear turned to resilience.

“After I saw what he did to them other kids, I realized you know what? I have to put a stop to this,” said Clark.

Nichols also has another criminal case pending against him, where he accused of torturing a 10-month-old baby back in 2013. He was arrested in that case in August 2018.

Clark is now moving forward.

“I look at my daughter and I am like wow I am glad I am not that person,” said Clarke, “I’m trying to do what’s better for my family. That’s what I’m doing.”

Nichols is set to appear in court again on December 8th to make an appeal on his case.

