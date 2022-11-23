1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after fire in West Hartford

No firefighters were injured responding to the scene on Thomas Street.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a fire on Thomas Street in West Hartford on Wednesday night.

At about 9:09 p.m., West Hartford firefighters received a report of a fire from a 3rd party monitoring service reporting a lifeline or pendant activation regarding a couch fire inside a home at 22 Thomas Street. West Hartford Fire went to the scene as well as the West Hartford Police Department and American Medical Response.

First responders were not able to get in touch with the person inside the house. Police arrived and saw fire inside the house. Firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire before looking through the house for the person.

Soon after searching the house the victim was found and taken out of the burning home. That person was deemed to have critical injuries, and paramedics began treating the victim on scene, before transporting them to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported to responders.

The fire was placed under control by 9:35 p.m. The residence is not habitable and agencies on the scene are working with family members to ensure their needs are met.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Hartford Fire Marshal’s office, the West Hartford Police Department, and the CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

