2 arrested in West Hartford in connection to car burglaries

The pair are wanted in several other towns for related crimes.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two men were arrested Monday in West Hartford in connection with a large number of vehicle burglaries and the pair are wanted in several other towns in the state.

Victor Mercado, 24, of Meriden, is wanted by police in Wethersfield, Seymour, and Meriden. He was charged by West Hartford police with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny 1st Degree, Misuse of Plates, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License, Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Theft of Plates. He was held on a $25,000.00 bond.

Samuel Mercado, 26, Meriden, is wanted by police in Meriden, Farmington and Cromwell. He was charged with

Larceny 1st Degree, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (2nd Offense), Conspiracy to Commit Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (2nd Offense) and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. He was held on a $25,000 bond and was later released into the custody of the Farmington Police.

On Monday, just after 1:00 p.m., West Hartford Police located a vehicle wanted in connection with a large number of car burglaries throughout the Greater Hartford region and other towns in the state. Police said that in many of those instances, vehicles were physically damaged in order to gain access to the passenger compartment. Both Victor and Samuel Mercado were detained on scene while officers investigated, and the vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of New Britain.

The vehicle in question was a 2019 white Toyota RAV4, which had stolen license plates at the time. A total of four stolen license plates, and four additional active/canceled license plates were recovered.

