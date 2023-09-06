Multi-car crash on I-84 in West Hartford leaves 2 people dead

East and Westbound lanes on I-84 have been shut down due to the investigation.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people have died after a multi-car crash on I-84 in West Hartford that has shut down East and Westbound lanes.

Connecticut State Troopers said that at 8:00 p.m., Troop H responded to a report of a multi-car crash on I-84 East in the area of Exit 44. Serious injuries were reported. I-84 East was completely shut down at Exit 44 and the Westbound left lane and HOV lanes were closed.

Around 10:45 p.m., state police issued an update reporting the two fatalities and saying that both directions on the highway were shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

