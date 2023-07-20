$26,000 reward offered in West Hartford deadly hit-and-run

"We will not stop. We will continue to pursue to the ends of the earth to bring this individual to justice," said Chief Vernon Riddick Jr.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Exactly seven months after 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky was hit and killed by a car, West Hartford police are still searching for the person responsible.

"We’ve exhausted all means of investigative measures. Knocking on doors, scouring video, going to body shops, talking to witnesses," said Chief Vernon Riddick Jr. "We will not stop. We will continue to pursue to the ends of the earth to bring this individual to justice," he said.

Police said on December 20, 2022, Yurovsky was hit while crossing the street with her walker, at the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.

Police are now hoping a new reward will help lead them to some answers.

"We are announcing a $26,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this crime," Riddick said.

$25,000 of that reward is from the state added to a $1000 reward offered by the West Hartford Rotary Club.

"They approached us and we were happy to help," said Bennett Forrest of the West Hartford Rotary Club. "We were basically able to offer a reward on the spot," he said. "This is just the type of cause that we’re able to contribute to," Forrest said.

Officials said Yurovsky does not have any known family in the area.

So, the police department and the community are leading the charge in the fight for justice.

"It broke the whole community’s heart. And that is the point that we are not going to rest until we solve the case," said West Hartford mayor Shari Cantor.

While police do not have a suspect they have identified a possible vehicle of interest, a 2010-2015 GMC type vehicle, that likely had front driver-side damage.

Riddick had a message for whoever was behind the wheel.

"You have those feelings of wondering when is it going to happen? Is it going to happen? Did you get away with something? Maybe in the short-term, you can feel that but alleviate that burden. Take away that pressure. Come speak to us.," he said.

Police are also asking anyone else with information to come forward. The WHPD anonymous tip line is (860) 570-8969. The department email is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

