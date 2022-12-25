3 dead after 2-car collision in West Hartford

Police said they responded to a report of a two-car crash on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road around 6:50 a.m.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A two-car collision left three people dead in West Hartford on Christmas Day, police said.

Police said they responded to a report of a two-car crash at about 6:50 a.m. on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. The West Hartford Fire Department also arrived on scene to help provide medical aid to those involved in the crash.

Despite the efforts of the police and fire department crews, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



A third person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital for medical treatment, but was also later pronounced dead.

Police said the West Hartford Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating this incident and Simsbury Road has been closed between Bloomfield Avenue to Mohegan Drive during the investigation.



Anyone who has information related to this crash is asked to reach out to the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203, or use their tip line via phone at 860-570-8969 or email at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.



