x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
West Hartford

Driver that fatally struck pedestrian in West Hartford arrested: Police

The driver was arrested Thursday for the fatal crash at the intersection of South/North Main Street at Farmington Avenue on the morning of June 3.

More Videos

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was first published in June 2022.

An arrest has been made in a fatal crash involving a 61-year-old pedestrian that happened in June, West Hartford police said.

Claudia Stetson, now 68, was arrested Thursday for the crash at the intersection of South/North Main Street at Farmington Avenue on the morning of June 3. She is accused of hitting Bob Oneal, of Hartford, with her car, who ended up dying from his injuries.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Stetson is charged with misconduct with a vehicle, failure to drive right and reckless driving.

She posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Police have not revealed the exact cause of the crash. 

RELATED: Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in West Hartford: Police

RELATED: 1 dead in Hartford shooting: Police

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Before You Leave, Check This Out