Car crashes through West Hartford dry cleaner

At this time, there do not appear to be any serious injuries from the incident.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A car smashed through a West Hartford dry cleaner on Friday afternoon.

West Hartford police said police and the fire department responded at 1:16 p.m. to a traffic accident in which a car struck and entered the “Dry Kleaning by McKleans" store at 2477 Albany Avenue. Arriving units found a car only occupied by the driver and was completely inside the store.

The driver was extricated and transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary examination and care.

At this time there do not appear to be any serious injuries.

The vehicle was removed and the West Hartford Fire Marshall’s Office was called to conduct a building damage assessment.

The store is closed for the remainder of the day and may be closed over the weekend. Customers are requested to call them before going to the store.

This is an active investigation by the West Hartford Police Department Traffic Division.

This is the second time a vehicle has crashed into the store. In June 2021, the store was damaged after a small SUV crashed into its front window. The woman who was behind the wheel was not injured.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.