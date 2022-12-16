Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials

There was no further damage to the house besides the original room the fire occurred, and smoke damage.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause.

Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.

When crews got to the scene, smoke was showing from the ridge and gable end vents of the house. Officers spoke with neighbors and they found that the owners of the house weren't home but there may be a dog in the house.

A line was stretched to the second floor where the fire was located in a bedroom and quickly extinguished. The building was then searched for any people inside. The dog that was reported in the house was out of there by the time fire officials got to the scene, officials said. Animal control then responded.

There was no fire extension beyond the original fire room the rest of the house had smoke damage.

The WHFD Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene and began their investigation after all operations were done. The Red Cross then went to the scene to help the homeowners.

The scene has now been given WHFD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.