Families in West Hartford keep cool at local splash pads during heat wave

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford area could see temperatures approach triple digits Sunday as this long-duration heat wave continues into the weekend.

Many families are trying to get some relief from this heat without having to stay inside all day, so there hitting up places like pools and splash pads.

"I like to see him smile,” said Willie Jones.

It was a sight of pure joy at Wolcott Park splash pad in West Hartford.

“He loves the water so this is what we do,” said Jones.

It was a way for the family to cool down on this hot summer day.

“As long as he’s having fun and we stay in the shade,” said Jones.

Other families had the same idea.

“I love it. It’s the best. You gotta get out of the house with little kids so it’s perfect to have this around,” said Cari McCarthy.

Although these high temperatures aren’t ideal, families still consider it a nice time.

“They get to see all the other kids and you to talk to the moms so it’s nice,” said Amanda Taylor.

There are at least three more days with temperatures forecasted to be in the 90s before the heat wave breaks.

