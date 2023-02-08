Firefighter Camp in West Hartford teaches girls how to be a first responder

For more than a decade, the Girls Firefighter Camp has been sharing real-world firefighting experiences with girls all across Connecticut.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The campus of Kingswood Oxford in West Hartford is being transformed into a training camp for future firefighters.

“I really like how the chief and the other firefighters are telling us about how we can boost our self-esteem and confidence and that anyone can be whoever they want to be,” said camper, Juana Alamoudi from Farmington.

For more than a decade, the Girls Firefighter Camp has been sharing real-world firefighting experiences with middle and high school girls from across Connecticut.

“First of all, making sure they are empowered young women, knowing they can be anything they want to be if they put their minds to it,” said Camp founder, Chief Shelly Carter.

This week, about two dozen young women will practice a variety of firefighting drills, life-saving skills, and workouts crafted for the profession with hopes that they might consider a future career as first responders.

“It has been amazing because you don’t usually see a lot of females in these fields and it is good to see strong women around you, telling you, you can do anything you want to do and be anything you want to be,” said Carter.

The team from Fire Combat Fitness and the West Hartford Fire Department were among the professionals who stepped up to share their experience and expertise with campers.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.