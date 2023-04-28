Hughes Health & Rehab granted approval to shut down as occupancy declines

The 170-bed rehab nursing home facility has been seeing a decline in beds filled, from 79.2% total occupancy in 2019 to 57.2% in 2022.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hughes Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford has received approval to close down its facility as occupancies decline, affecting the overall bottom line.

The facility's owner filed a petition to close to the State Department of Social Services (DSS) in March and received permission to close Friday.

The 170-bed rehab nursing home facility has been seeing a decline in beds filled, from 79.2% total occupancy in 2019 to 57.2% in 2022. The standard is 90% occupancy, for setting the Connecticut Medicaid rate.

The facility was deemed "not viable", financially speaking; Hughes reported losses of around $695,000 in the first four months of this fiscal year and reported losses of $687,000 in the 2022 fiscal year. They project more losses would continue throughout the year.

Before closing, the DSS requires Hughes to announce a closure plan to its patients and their families and to coordinate with relevant state agencies. The facility cannot close down until all of its residents have secured and moved into new housing.

There are 70 nursing facilities within 10 miles of West Hartford that would have beds available that could accommodate those transferring out of Hughes. According to a March 2023 census survey, there are around 1,300 empty beds at Chronic and Convalescent Homes in West Hartford, out of 8,376 beds.

“I understand this is a difficult time for everyone involved, and I want to express my sympathy to all those affected by this news. We will ensure that residents’ rights are protected throughout this process. We are committed to providing assistance throughout this transition, including helping residents and family members receive all the information they need to make an informed decision about their future. If anyone has any questions or concerns you can reach out to the Ombudsman's office at 1-866-388-1888,” said Mairead Painter, the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

