'Listen to our kids' | Family files lawsuit claiming school staff ignored dying son

According to the lawsuit, several students warned the school staff that Romeo Pierre Louis had collapsed and needed help, but the staff ignored them.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of five-year-old Romeo Pierre Louis gathered at Charter Oak International Academy in West Hartford Wednesday to hold a silent demonstration and place flowers where the five-year-old collapsed while at recess.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday claiming staff at the school ignored the five-year-old who collapsed while at recess on April 5, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, several students warned the school staff that the boy had collapsed and needed help, but staff ignored Romeo and other students’ warnings for ten minutes before checking on him and calling 911.

The lawsuit claims three teachers were nearby and did not help the five-year-old because they believed he was playing dead.

The lawsuit claims the town of West Hartford and West Hartford Board of Education are liable for the staff’s inaction claiming that timely first aid and medical treatment could have saved his life.

Romeo was taken to Connecticut Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The family told FOX61 they just want accountability and for teachers to listen to their kids when they ask for help.

“The teachers need to pay attention to our children,” said Chantel Pierre Louis, Romeo’s mother.

The family is suing the town of West Hartford and the West Hartford Board of Education for more than $15,000 in damages.

