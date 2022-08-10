Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police

The assault allegedly happened in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, near Exit 41.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84.

On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.

At the time, the right lane was closed, with two lanes open to traffic. They were told that a DOT employee had been struck in the face by a man who had driven into the active construction pattern. When the DOT employee told the driver to exit the pattern, the motorist stopped his vehicle, exited and allegedly assaulted the DOT worker before returning to his vehicle and leaving the scene, according to police.

A contracted highway worker followed the accused in his vehicle to the accused’s workplace where state police met with the contractor, troopers said.

Luis Moreno Jr., 31, of East Hartford was charged with Assault-Third Degree and Breach of Peace-Second Degree. He posted a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 29.

Police said the DOT worker was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was released.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.