Man tells child coming off bus to "get in" car in West Hartford, police investigating

Police said there will be an increased police presence in the neighborhood during pick-up and drop-off times from school.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A child was targeted by a man in a car telling the child to "get in" his car after stepping off the school bus in West Hartford Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of suspicious behavior. An initial investigation found that between 3:30 p.m. and 3: 40 p.m., the child came off the school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Baintwood, and while walking they noticed a blue Sedan following.

The driver, described as an older man with gray hair, reportedly rolled down his window and told the child to "get in". The child ran to a nearby house where the homeowner got in touch with the child's parents and West Hartford police.

The child wasn't harmed.

Police said the area was searched for video surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident, and anyone with useful video is asked to contact the West Hartford police.

West Hartford police have also been working with West Hartford Public Schools Administration and West Hartford Public School Security. West Hartford police detectives and school resource officers are involved in the investigation.

There will be an increased police presence in the neighborhood during pick-up and drop-off times.

Anyone with information should contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.