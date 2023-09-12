Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after collision in West Hartford

Due to the investigation underway, the intersection of South Main Street and Elmfield Street has been closed to traffic in all directions.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a collision in West Hartford on Tuesday night.

West Hartford police said officers responded at 9:13 p.m. to the intersection of South Main Street and Elmfield Street for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation. Police say the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries from the collision.

The other vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating this incident.

Due to the investigation underway, the intersection of South Main Street and Elmfield Street has been closed to traffic in all directions. Additionally, southbound traffic on South Main Street is being diverted onto New Britain Avenue, and northbound traffic on South Main Street is being diverted onto Hall Street.

Any drivers or pedestrians traveling through the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

If any member of the public has information related to this investigation, you're asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at(860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 /whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

