West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road.
Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
RELATED: Victim of New Haven attack recalls 'aggressive' encounter as search for answers continues: EXCLUSIVE
The motorcycles and their drivers were found minutes later parked in West Hartford Center. There, the motorcycles were towed from the scene and the drivers were arrested on numerous charges including:
- Failure to Maintain Proper Lane
- Failure to Obey Traffic Control Signal
- Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of License Classification
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with No License
- Misuse of Plates
- Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and No Insurance.
West Hartford police said they value the safety of motorists and pedestrians and are thankful that there were no injuries stemming from these reckless acts. They ask that if anybody witnesses any similar activity, to notify the police department immediately.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.