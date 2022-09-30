x
West Hartford

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
Credit: West Hartford PD

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. 

Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals. 

The motorcycles and their drivers were found minutes later parked in West Hartford Center. There, the motorcycles were towed from the scene and the drivers were arrested on numerous charges including: 

  • Failure to Maintain Proper Lane 
  • Failure to Obey Traffic Control Signal
  • Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of License Classification
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with No License
  • Misuse of Plates
  • Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and No Insurance.

West Hartford police said they value the safety of motorists and pedestrians and are thankful that there were no injuries stemming from these reckless acts. They ask that if anybody witnesses any similar activity, to notify the police department immediately. 

---

