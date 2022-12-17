Car vs. pedestrian collision in West Hartford Center leaves 1 hospitalized with serious injuries

Police said the persons injuries are not life-threatening and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car collision in West Hartford Center on Saturday afternoon.

Police said shortly after 1 p.m., the West Hartford Police Department responded to a report of a possible car vs. pedestrian traffic accident near 20 South Main Street.

When officers got to the scene, West Hartford police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian. All traffic, north and southbound on South Main Street between Farmington Avenue and Memorial Road was detoured. The roads reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said, from what they've learned, a single northbound vehicle struck a pedestrian. Crews on scene said it happened at the crosswalk in front of the Noah Webster Library. The person sustained apparent non-life-threatening but serious injuries from the collision and was taken to an area hospital. The person driving wasn't injured.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

Police said some people have already given them information but if anyone else has information related to this investigation, contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

