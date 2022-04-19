Rizzuto's in West Hartford permanently closes

Rizzuto's in West Hartford has closed; This does not affect Rizzuto's Westport.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — After 14 years, the Italian restaurant and bar Rizzuto's West Hartford in Blue Back Square has closed its doors for good.

They recently posted the closing on their website and have since removed information on the West Hartford location from the website.

There was no information regarding the reason for closing on the website, but the restaurant released a statement, saying, "We want to thank our staff and all of our guests for the past fourteen years."

Rizzuto's Westport was not affected by this closing and remains open, the restaurant said. The Westport location is separately owned and operated.

