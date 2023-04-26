Driver hospitalized after school bus crash in West Hartford, intersection closed

West Hartford Public School says the students aboard the bus were from South Windsor. No injuries were reported on the bus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person has been hospitalized after a serious school bus accident that closed a busy West Hartford intersection, according to police.

Police said 4:04 p.m., West Hartford police went to a head-on school bus versus car collision on North Main St. at Miller Rd. First responders arrived on the scene and provided medical attention to the driver of the car, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The school bus from South Windsor was occupied, however, there are no reported injuries by the school bus passengers.

Traffic on North Main St. between Miller Rd. and Proctor Dr. was closed to traffic in both directions. The closure will continue while investigators remain on the scene.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating this incident.

If any member of the public has information related to this investigation, please contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969.

A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates.

Serious MVA investigation on N. Main St at Miller Rd.

N. Main St is closed to traffic in all directions near the intersection. Please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/85B4v4H61d — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) April 26, 2023

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.