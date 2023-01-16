Gov. Lamont announces special election date for 3 state representative seats

State Reps. Vargas and Fox stepped down before the start of the legislative session, while Quentin Williams was tragically killed in a wrong-way crash.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the date for a special election that will impact four municipalities across the state.

The special election is to fill the state representative seats of Edin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford) and Daniel Fox (Stamford) after they stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began.

Both did not provide further specifics as to the reason for their resignation, other than Vargas saying he will be seeking "new opportunities."

The third election is for State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams (Middletown), who was tragically killed in a wrong-way collision on Route 9 while on his way home from the governor's inauguration ball.

At 39 years old, Williams' loved ones, including his fraternity brothers, said he touched many more lives with his optimism and passion than most people twice his age.

The Democratic representative championed social and racial equality, human rights, and accessible housing.

A public celebration of the life and legacy of Williams is being planned for a later date.

The special election will take place on February 28 for Hartford, West Hartford, Middletown, and Stamford.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.