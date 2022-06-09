Starbucks store in West Hartford votes to unionize

The next steps would include sitting down with Starbucks and negotiating a contract.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford café is now the first unionized Starbucks store in Connecticut, organizers announced Thursday.

The members of Corbin's Corner Starbucks Workers United shared the news of the 13-3 vote on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone for your support!!!! Now on to the next steps!" they said.

Those next steps would include sitting down with Starbucks and negotiating a contract.

The Corbin's Corner location on New Britain Avenue has been pushing to unionize for several months. They've partnered with Workers United, a union representing Starbucks workers nationwide.

Starbucks employees at the Corbin's Corner store claimed a good portion of the staff have had to pick up additional jobs to make ends meet. The organizing committee also saw understaffed shifts and short training periods.

This comes as around 122 of Starbucks' 9,000 company-run locations across the country have voted to unionize, as of Wednesday. At least 280 stores petitioned to the National Labor Relations Board to hold union votes since late last year.

Back in December of 2021, a store in Buffalo, New York, was the nation's first Starbucks in decades to unionize.

