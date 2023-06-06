Two arrests made in street takeovers, more expected

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the Tolland incident and an adult was arrested in a West Hartford takeover.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A New London man was arrested in connection with a street takeover in West Hartford last month on the same day a juvenile was arrested for a similar event in Tolland.

Freilyn Guzman, 19, of New London, was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Reckless Driving and Failure to Display a License Plate.

A juvenile (an individual under the age of 18) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Tolland Street Takeover incident on May 23. The juvenile was ordered to juvenile detention and was charged with, Conspiracy to Incite a Riot 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to commit Unlawful Restraint 1st Degree, and Conspiracy to commit Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

Guzman was seen by undercover officer drifting and doing burnouts in the Prospect Plaza Shopping Center in West Hartford on May 14. Police said he was one of a number of drivers doing stunts and lighting firecrackers while driving inches away from the people watching. The officer saw Guzman driving his black Infiniti without plates, before reinstalling them.

Later, the officer saw Guzman's car with significant tire wear. He spoke to Guzman who admitted participating in the event which had been organized on social media, according to police.

Police said more arrests were expected.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

