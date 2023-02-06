UHart student arrested after 'concerning' social media posts: Officials

The university said their Department of Public Safety was made aware of the anonymous posts Sunday night and worked with police to identifity the person.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford said a student was arrested and banned from campus after "concerning" posts were made to social media.

According to UHart officials, the university's Department of Public Safety was made aware of the anonymous, concerning posts that were made Sunday night.

The university said they worked with the police department, and the account's information was learned. A university student was identified as being the one behind the account.

That student was arrested without incident, the university said and has been banned from the campus pending conduct proceedings.

"We take these actions and concerns seriously, and we are appreciative of the assistance and response from local law enforcement," UHart said in a statement.

Police have not released information on the investigation at this time.

