Volunteer organization decides to preserve Conny's tail on Greenway

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Conny the Whale's fate has been uncertain as the Children's Museum in West Hartford moved sites, until now.

The Cetacean Society International (CSI) built Conny nearly 50 years ago, and they continue to advocate for the preservation of what they had created. CSI announced Friday that they believe the "best way" to preserve Conny is to cut its tail off and display it on the Trout Brook Greenway.

"It will appear as if Conny is diving away to explore the world’s oceans," CSI's President Jessica Dickens said in a statement Friday. "This is a fitting next step in Conny’s inspiring journey as a beloved icon to many and a symbol of protecting the environment for all."

Conny is 60 feet long, weighs about 20 tons, and is made out of cement applied to rebar. The size, weight, and affordability of transporting Conny have made it difficult for CSI to preserve the sperm whale in one piece. Right now, Conny sits at the former location of the Children's Museum on Trout Brook Drive. The museum is now on Mohegan Drive.

A town permit application to install Conny's tail on the Greenway is slated for submission later this spring, according to CSI.

The land Conny sits on currently is now owned by Continental Properties, which has plans to build a new residential community. And given the circumstances, it seems like the cetacean was denied housing there. But, eviction costs will be on Continental, as CSI said the company would cover the costs to remove and transport Conny's tail to West Hartford Public Works while awaiting permit approval for the tail's future home.

CSI did provide a valiant effort to save the Conny, organizing a GoFundMe that raised over $11,000 and rallying supporters for assistance in finding ways to preserve the statue built in 1976. Donations will now go toward installing Conny's tail on the Greenway, if/when the time comes.

Kingswood-Oxford, which owned the former Children's Museum property, also contributed funds for the cost of installing Conny's tail into what is hoped to be its next permanent home.

CSI is an all-volunteer, non-profit conservation, education and research organization working on behalf of cetaceans - such as whales, dolphins and porpoises - and their marine environment.

The date of Conny's "de-tailing" and move will be announced in the future. What will happen to the rest of Conny was not immediately made clear.

