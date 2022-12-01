Water main break in West Hartford shuts down part of Prospect Avenue

MDC told FOX61 that eight properties have been affected.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A portion of Prospect Avenue is closed due to a water main break on Wednesday evening, West Hartford police said.

Prospect Avenue is closed between Park Road and Kane Street. People are asked to avoid the area.

The water main was shut off at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MDC Water is on scene and crews hope to have the water main repaired before the Thursday morning rush hour.

MDC told FOX61 that eight properties are without water service while repairs are made.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.