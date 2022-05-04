West Hartford mom creates mural for Autism Acceptance Month to help spread awareness

Her hope is to get the message out about autism and to invite others to share their experiences.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — April is Autism Acceptance Month and one West Hartford mom is on a mission to get the word out.

Jamie Kaminski is an artist by trade who painted this “Let’s Talk About Autism” mural. Her hope is to get the message out about autism and to invite others to share their experiences. She is the mom of a teenager who is autistic.

“I think social media is fantastic when used for the right message and it is the most accessible place for a special needs parent – so I say research and build a village,” said Kaminski. "This a mural used to share stories, to raise awareness about all things autism, acceptance, awareness, action, successes, stumbles, whatever anyone would like to share."

If autism is part of your family’s journey, Autism Families Connecticut wants you to know that they’re here for you.

“I think for autism month, we are looking for visibility – we are looking for meaningful conversation, and we are looking for education,” said Autism Families Connecticut Co-Founder, Jackie Procyk.

The organization is currently working with one thousand people across the state of Connecticut to meet their family needs. Head to the Autism Families Connecticut website to learn more.

--

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

