2 West Hartford school mascots to undergo change after BOE vote

The Board of Ed wants to adopt new names by their June 7 meeting.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford Board of Education voted Tuesday night to change the mascot names for two local high schools.

The vote to change Conard High School's "Chieftain" name was 5-2. The "Warrior" name for Hall High School also voted to be changed in a 4-3 vote.

A group of administrators, staff, students, alumni, parents, and more will be assembled to come up with the new names.

The Board of Ed wants to adopt new names by their June 7 meeting, and start implementing those changes by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund will not distribute grants to Connecticut municipalities with schools that use logos and names associated with a state or federally recognized Native American tribe or individual, per the state's 2021 Public Act 21-2. School districts across the state are working to comply with the Public Act so that they do not lose out on that funding.

In December 2021, the Glastonbury Board of Education also voted to change the high school's team name and mascot to the Guardians. It was a controversial topic, and it led to a physical altercation between a board member and a resident during a public hearing.

