West Hartford town officials warn residents of absentee ballot applications from candidates

Town officials said there had been a number of requests by campaigns for the applications to be mailed out.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Town of West Hartford is telling residents that they may receive an unsolicited absentee ballot application from a candidate's campaign leading up to the November election.

The town's clerk's office had received a "significant number" of requests for absentee ballot applications from representatives of candidate campaigns, officials said in a notice.

They note that anyone can be a distributor of five or more absentee ballot applications, just so long as it's disclosed to the Town Clerk's office. The office, however, will never send out an unsolicited application, nor are ballots ever sent without a valid application.

Due to the requests, some residents may receive unsolicited or even multiple applications which can cause confusion.

Officials said if the resident has not requested a ballot application, nor has any need for an absentee ballot, just to discard it.

The campaigns indicated that they would be mailing the applications this week, beginning October 3, officials said.

Connecticut currently has specific requirements a voter must meet in order to be eligible for absentee voting. Those requirements include active service in the armed forces, absence from the town, sickness, physical disability, duties as an election official, or religious reasons.

In general, absentee ballot applications may be picked up in the Town Clerk’s office or downloaded from of the Town Clerk’s website.

Once applications are received, ballots are then mailed out starting October 7.

Officials said voters can also come in person to obtain the application and receive their ballot. Each person who applies for an application must sign it with an original signature – parents cannot sign for their child or spouse.

Questions regarding Absentee Ballots may be sent to Elections@WestHartfordCT.gov.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.