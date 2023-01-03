x
West Hartford

Crash involving tractor-trailer, CT Transit bus in West Hartford shuts down part of Route 44

The crash happened at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Trout Brook Drive, officials said. The road is closed in the area.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating a crash involving a transit bus and a tractor-trailer in West Hartford.

The crash happened on Albany Avenue (Route 44) at the intersection with Trout Brook Drive. Local police responded to the scene just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters had to extricate the CT Transit bus driver, who became trapped in the bus, police said. The bus driver was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The occupants in the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries, police said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported that Albany Avenue was closed at Trout Brook Drive and King Phillip Drive due to the crash.

Bus company First Student Inc. said some buses for area schools may need to change their routes due to the crash and may be late to some stops. 

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

This is a developing story.

