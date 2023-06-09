West Hartford firefighters take to the treetops to train

The new “Arborist Rescue Course” is introduced.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — On a sweltering late summer day, 16 West Hartford firefighters set up camp under an 80-foot sycamore tree in Fernridge Park. The team of firefighters was getting their first introduction to what is called “Arborist Rescue for First Responders”.

With more and more tree work taking place across the state – whether it’s a weekend warrior climbing a tree or a professional arborist on a rope – firefighters are being challenged with making a rescue in the most unlikely of places, like on a tree branch.

The West Hartford Fire Department who received a FEMA grant for tree and rope rescue gear just hired the team from Vector Rescue based out of New Milford. Vector was started in 2019 and is made up of firefighters, and now they provide their arborist rescue courses across the country.

“Vector Rescue is a technical rescue company that teaches rope rescue to public service agencies whether it is fire departments or paramedics," said Jay Erban, a Vector instructor who retired from the West Hartford Fire Department.

West Hartford Assistant Chief Hugh O’Callahan was watching his team in action as they used different advanced rope tactics to ascend the trees and simulate a rescue. O’Callahan was pleased with what was being taught

"We saw there was a need for this,” O'Callahan said. “This is a class that shows us how to get from A to Z and get someone out of a tree very safely.”

James Crowell, the co-founder of Vector Rescue and active Danbury firefighter took a break from instructing and added, “We see everything from chainsaw injuries, medical conditions, heat-related injuries. If they (firefighters) can’t reach an arborist with an aerial device or with ground ladders, their next option is to climb. They have to be able to get up into the tree, so those are the fundamentals we are teaching today.”

"It’s another tool in our toolbox and arborists should know that we are ready," added O'Callahan.

