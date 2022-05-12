Crash involving CT Transit bus closes part of I-84 in West Hartford: State police

State police said there were reported injuries in the crash. Officials did not specify the severity of the injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of part of Interstate 84 in West Hartford early Monday morning.

State police said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of exit 44, westbound.

When Troop H and other first responders got to the scene, they found no passengers on the bus. State police report serious injuries, but at this time, it's unknown who was injured in the crash.

It's reported that two tractor-trailers, two passenger vehicles, and a postal truck were also involved in the crash.

The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S Unit (crash reconstruction) is investigating the crash, and the area of I-84 has been shut down at exit 45 for the investigation.

State police ask anyone driving in the area to find another route and plan for traffic delays.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.