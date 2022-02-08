Indoor mask mandate for West Hartford municipal buildings being lifted Wednesday

The requirement for masks in schools will still be in effect pending further review by the local school district.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Town of West Hartford is lifting its universal indoor mask mandate at midnight Wednesday as COVID-19 cases decrease statewide.

This will affect West Harford municipal buildings and businesses, "with the exception of the public libraries, Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, Westmoor Park, Elmwood Community Center and Cornerstone Aquatics Center, which will follow West Hartford Public Schools protocols for serving school-age children, and both the Elmwood and Bishop’s Corner Senior Centers."

The requirement for masks in schools will still be in effect pending further review by the local school district.

Businesses can choose to have their own mask policies.

Around 85% of West Hartford residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, town officials said.

The mask mandate was reinstated last month as the omicron variant surged.

This comes as Gov. Ned Lamont recommends the statewide mask mandate for schools come to an end on Feb. 28. His executive powers expire on Feb. 15.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.