West Hartford man arrested in road rage, pistol-whipping

Christopher Rung, 53, was held on $250,000 bond.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford man was arrested on charges in connection to a road rage incident that ended up with another man being threatened and hit with a gun.

Christopher Rung, 53, of West Hartford, was charged early Thursday with assault 2nd degree with a firearm, threatening 1st degree, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Police said he was held on a $250,000 dollar bond pending his arraignment which was scheduled for Thursday.

Late Wednesday evening, a driver came into West Hartford Police Department to report that he was the victim of a road rage incident approximately two hours earlier, which ended with the suspect pointing a firearm at him.

The victim told police, the incident began in Simsbury where the suspect cut in front of the victim while driving aggressively. The victim followed the suspect, ultimately ending at the suspect's home in West Hartford.

Police said the suspect got out of his vehicle with a handgun and walked up to the victim's vehicle, reached inside of the vehicle, pointed the handgun and threatened to kill the victim. The suspect then struck the victim with the firearm. There was no discharge of the firearm and only minor injuries were reported by the victim.

The victim then fled the area when the suspect removed the gun from the passenger side window and later reported the incident to West Hartford Police.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident at his home.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

